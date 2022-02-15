(Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. is using two of the most famous animated series in TV history, “South Park” and “Beavis and Butt-Head,” to lift its nascent streaming service.

Paramount+ has acquired the international rights to “South Park” starting this year, as well as the domestic streaming rights to future “South Park” episodes starting with season 27, which is scheduled to debut in 2024. Two “Beavis and Butt-Head” movies planned for later this year will now debut on Paramount+ as well, rather than Comedy Central. Paramount+ will also host a forthcoming series featuring the titular characters.

Rival streaming services have used ViacomCBS’s animated comedies to lure customers over the last decade. The company made hundreds of millions of dollars licensing “South Park” to Hulu and then HBO Max in the U.S. and split the rights between Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s streaming service abroad.

But now ViacomCBS is forgoing those windfalls to invest in Paramount+, a streaming service that ended last year with 32.8 million subscribers. The company signed a new deal worth more than $900 million with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone last year to create spinoff movies for Paramount+. The first two titles released under that agreement ranked among the most popular on the streaming service in both the U.S. and abroad in December.

“The success of the ‘South Park’ movies internationally is an early indicator of how massive it will be as a subscription driver,” Chris McCarthy, the head of ViacomCBS’s MTV Entertainment Group, said in an interview.

McCarthy said animated adult shows like “South Park,” “Family Guy,” and “Rick & Morty” have ranked among the most-popular titles on Netflix and Hulu. But newer series have struggled to capture the same audience amid a flood of competition. That’s why ViacomCBS is relying on nostalgia with “Beavis and Butt-Head.”

The ground-breaking comedy about two listless teenagers was a defining hit for MTV in the 1990s. Creator Mike Judge revived it about a decade ago but produced only a single season before Comedy Central pulled the plug. McCarthy convinced him to bring it back again over lunch just before the pandemic began.

ViacomCBS “really showed they wanted to put resources into it,” Judge said in an interview. “Animation takes money.”

The moves underscore how ViacomCBS’s streaming strategy has evolved. Hulu initially licensed “South Park” in 2013 in a deal worth a reported $88 million and later re-upped the streaming rights for a reported $110 million. All Access, an earlier version of Paramount+ owned by CBS Corp., bid for the domestic rights to “South Park” as the Hulu deal expired. But CBS and Viacom were in the midst of merging and couldn’t compete with the winning bid from HBO Max in 2019, which was worth more than $500 million.

ViacomCBS now appears to have had a bit of seller’s remorse. Wall Street is rewarding companies for sacrificing short-term profits to invest in streaming, and ViacomCBS Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish has restructured the company to prioritize this faster-growing segment over its cable networks.

Now that Viacom and CBS have merged and coalesced around one streaming service, it makes sense to put the best content on Paramount+, McCarthy said. The company separately announced Tuesday that it is changing its name to Paramount.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.