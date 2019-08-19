(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan has made a new crude find in the northern oilfields of Adar and plans production by the end of the year, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said.

The oil will be linked to the nearby Paloch oilfields that are managed by Dar Petroleum Operating Co., Lueth said Monday by phone from the capital, Juba. Petroleum Minister Awow Daniel Chuang announced the discovery to the cabinet on Friday, Lueth said.

“It will start as soon as they finish connectivity and the production will likely begin towards the end of this year,” Lueth said, without giving further details. “This is a new discovery and hence people will have to do so many things in order get to production. It needs a pipeline to connect it to the main pipe.”

Ruined by war, South Sudan is trying to recover by resuming crude production. Output has increased to 180,000 barrels per day from 130,000 barrels per day during its five-year civil war.

