(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan lifted a two-year state of emergency imposed in the northwestern part of the country in 2017 as leaders plan a unity government aimed at ending five years of civil war.

This was decided at a meeting between President Salva Kiir and his two deputies, Taban Deng Gai and James Wani Igga, in the capital, Juba, on Friday, the presidential press unit said on its Facebook page. The three leaders “agreed to lift the state of emergency from Western Lakes, Tonj, Wau and Gogrial states of greater Bahr el Ghazal region,” the unit said.

The state of emergency was imposed in July 2017 during fighting between the army and rebels led by former Vice President Riek Machar.

To contact the reporter on this story: Okech Francis in Juba at fokech@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alastair Reed at areed12@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Mackenzie, Dulue Mbachu

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.