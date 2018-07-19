(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan’s warring sides postponed the signing of a power-sharing deal until July 26, the latest delay in efforts to end the almost five-year conflict that’s claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The rival sides are still trying to finalize the details of the deal, Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed told reporters Thursday in Khartoum, the capital of neighboring Sudan, where talks are being held. President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar in June agreed in principle to sharing power in a transitional government, about two years after a previous attempt failed.

