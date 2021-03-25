(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan received a consignment of 132,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines through the Covax initiative and will start inoculations next week, according to Unicef’s country representative, Hameda Lasseko.

The nation expects a total of 732,000 doses to arrive in the first six months of its vaccination program and aims to inoculate 2.5 million people, starting with health workers, Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei Yol told reporters in the capital, Juba.

Many African nations are using the Astra shots provided through Covax and continued administering them even as countries across the European Union temporarily halted their use over concerns about the risk of blood clots.

