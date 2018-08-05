(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan’s main warring parties signed a peace deal that will grant rebels key positions in a transitional government, the latest bid to end an almost five-year conflict that’s claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The accord will restore rebel leader Riek Machar as President Salva Kiir’s deputy while appointing four other vice presidents and adding new posts for ministers and lawmakers. Following the collapse of a similar pact in July 2016, it will be the second attempt at a power-sharing government since the start of the civil war in the East African nation.

Kiir and Machar signed the deal -- which came after weeks of incremental agreements -- Sunday in Khartoum, the capital of neighboring Sudan. Other opposition factions also took part in the ceremony.

The peace agreement is long-awaited in the nation that’s faced economic chaos because of a decline in oil income and where 4 million people have fled their homes and some areas have been on the verge of famine. Both government forces and rebels have been accused of atrocities, and the United Nations Security Council recently imposed an arms embargo.

