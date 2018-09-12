(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan’s president and main rebel leader signed a final peace deal to share power in a transitional government, the latest bid to end an almost five-year civil war that’s claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The signing comes after months of negotiations and preliminary pacts. It seeks to draw a line under the conflict that began in December 2013, has caused near-economic collapse and forced more than a third of the country’s estimated 12 million citizens from their homes, fueling the world’s third-largest refugee crisis after Syria and Afghanistan.

President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, his former deputy who leads the largest rebel group, signed the accord Wednesday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, United Nations-backed Radio Miraya said on its Twitter account.

The deal, which has international and regional backing, grants rebels and other opposition figures major positions in an expanded government, with Machar returning as vice president. It won’t be enacted until May at the earliest and is the second attempt to form a transitional administration with the rebel leader after the first collapsed weeks into its implementation in 2016.

