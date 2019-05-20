South Sudan to Close Embassies in Bid to Trim Government Costs

(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan will close some of its embassies abroad as the war-torn country seeks to trim government costs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Mawien Makol Ariik said.

Most of the land-locked East African nation’s revenue comes from oil sales, which have been hampered by a decline in prices and an uprising in neighboring Sudan where its exports are shipped from.

Ariik said didn’t say how many embassies would be shut.

