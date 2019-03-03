(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan called on China National Petroleum Corp. to expand crude production by exploring more fields, while promising to protect the company’s interests in the African country.

Oil Minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, on a visit to Beijing, urged CNPC “to bring new production on-stream at its concessions by exploring for new oilfields,” according to a statement.

Gatkuoth “assured the leadership of CNPC and all its subsidiaries that the government of the Republic of South Sudan would continue to support CNPC’s operations and provide full protection to its workers and those of other investors operating in South Sudan.”

South Sudan has boosted crude output to about 170,000 barrels per day after a five-year crisis disrupted production. CNPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corp. of India and Petronas of Malaysia are the main operators of oil blocks in South Sudan, which has sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest reserves.

