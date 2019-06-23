(Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asian nations say their first draft of a code of conduct with China on the disputed South China Sea is ahead of schedule and may be finished by the end of this year.

The 10-nation group, known as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Asean, said the two sides were moving swiftly to complete talks on the text to “reduce tensions and the risk of accidents, misunderstandings and miscalculation,” according to a statement following its regional summit in Bangkok this weekend.

“We warmly welcomed the continued improving cooperation between Asean and China and were encouraged by the progress of the substantive negotiations towards the early conclusion,” according to the statement.

Still, the progress in the talks comes as the Southeast Asian nations raised concerns over China’s land reclamations and other activities in the disputed area, “which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region,” according to the statement.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday expressed “concern and disappointment” over an apparent delay on the negotiations. This month, a Chinese vessel collided with a Filipino fishing boat, leaving 22 men stranded at sea.

“The longer the delay for an early conclusion of the code of conduct, the higher the probability of maritime incidents happening and the greater the chance for miscalculations that may spiral out of control,” Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, said in a statement.

In November, China and the group agreed that the talks should be concluded in the next three years.

