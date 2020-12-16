Southeast Asia Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker: Who Will Get What, When

(Bloomberg) -- In the evolving race for Covid-19 vaccines, Indonesia has taken the apparent lead in Southeast Asia with the delivery of vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. this month.

Southeast Asia’s biggest and most populous economy has also announced multiple agreements to receive potential vaccines, as the nation fights the worst coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Yet when it comes to the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine that has been bolstered by U.K. and U.S. regulatory approvals, smaller but wealthier Singapore has the advantage -- it expects the first shipments by the end of December.

Both countries are also involved in vaccine development and manufacturing, a testament to the variety of strategies employed across the region. Here’s how the region of more than 650 million people is dealing with differing fiscal, demographic and distribution challenges in their vaccine strategies.

