Southeast Asia's tourist havens from Bali to Bangkok are moving to further reopen, rolling back Covid-19 restrictions to attract more visitors and bolster growth in their tourism-reliant economies.

Vietnam on Thursday waived quarantine rules for all international travelers, building on earlier efforts including allowing limited group tours after two years of stringent curbs.

The Philippines and Malaysia will also allow quarantine-free entry to all fully vaccinated travelers from April 1. In Indonesia, the government is set to give an update on its virus measures on Monday, after saying that it would lift quarantine measures for international travel in April or sooner following a trial run in Bali.

Tourism accounted for 12.1% of Southeast Asia’s economic output and employed 42 million workers in 2019, according to the Asian Development Bank. Then the pandemic hit and plummeting visitor arrivals pushed more people into poverty and unemployment.

Covid infections have eased in places like the Philippines and Indonesia, but remain elevated in Vietnam and Thailand. The good news is that vaccination rates are improving across the region, allowing further reopening. In Singapore, the target is to open to all fully vaccinated travelers sooner rather than later, as part of a push to restore passenger volumes to at least 50% of pre-Covid levels this year.

While Covid testing is still required before going to these countries, Thailand is considering scrapping this requirement to further bolster its economically important tourism sector, after stakeholders called rules for quarantine-free entry “cumbersome.” Cambodia has also dropped testing requirements before and upon arrival, Khmer Times reported.

