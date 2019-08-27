(Bloomberg) -- Namibia threatened to lead Southern African nations, where the bulk of the world’s rhinos and elephants live, out of a global convention that governs trade in wild plants and animals.

The southwest African country was angered after member states of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora voted at a meeting in Geneva against its proposal to ease controls in trade in products from its White Rhino population. With over 1,000 of the endangered animals, Namibia says it has the second-biggest population in the world after South Africa.

“There are countries that hold views that are not based on science. Instead of applying science they are just politicizing the whole matter,” Pohamba Shifeta, Namibia’s environment minister, told reporters in Geneva. ““As the Southern African Development Community region, the region with the largest population of the Rhinoceros species, we will reconsider our staying in CITES if it is the case. We are going to have a meeting and we are going to make a statement.”

SADC has 14 member states ranging from South Africa in the south to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the north.

Southern African countries, generally regarded as having run the best conservation programs in Africa, have been angered by decisions taken at CITES this year. The group refused to ease controls on elephant ivory to allow several nations to sell their stockpiles and banned the export of wild elephants outside of the range where they occur naturally after Zimbabwe sold the animals to zoos in China and other countries.

Namibia had wanted its white rhinoceros population to be downgraded to Appendix II which states that unlike on Appendix I, the animals are not threatened with extinction, but trade needs to be limited to keep their populations sustainable. The use of ground up rhino horn as a supposed cure for cancer in East Asia has led to a surge in poaching in South Africa and other countries and a global ban on trade. An illegal trade flourishes.

Kitso Mokaila, Botswana’s environment minister, said at the same press conference that the arguments at CITES were driven by emotions and the impact wildlife had on rural Africans was not taken into account.

“If CITES does not really help us to conserve our wild animals, but frustrating those that are doing good, I think there is no need for us to stay in CITES,” Shifeta said.

(Corrects place name in second paragraph to South Africa. The original version of the story stated Africa)

