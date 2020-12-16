(Bloomberg) -- Edison International’s Southern California Edison utility warned again that it may need to cut electricity to residents to prevent its power lines from sparking wildfires during windy conditions.

The utility said that as many as 40,000 homes and businesses in high fire risk areas in five counties could be shut off in the coming days, according to a posting Wednesday on its website. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory through Thursday evening for mountain passes east and north of Los Angles.

