(Bloomberg) -- A powerful Pacific storm with high winds and heavy rain will sweep across California starting late Saturday, putting millions in the Los Angeles area at risk of dangerous floods, power outages and snarled travel.

Across the US, 39.5 million people are under flood watches and warnings, most of them in California, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. The storm, an atmospheric river, will start to unfold across central California late Saturday before moving south Sunday into Monday.

“The worst of it is going to be Sunday into Monday, however some rain is going to stick around in Southern California beyond that,” Chenard said. There’s a chance for “damaging, life-threatening flooding. The greatest risk for that is the central California to southern California coast.”

Rain was above normal levels in much of California through January, and flooding has already been a challenge from Los Angeles to San Diego. Many rivers across the region are already running high and more rain will add to the stress. Snow by the foot is forecast for the Sierra Nevada range, which will add to travel woes, while high winds associated with the storm raise the risk of power outages and flight delays.

California has mobilized more than 1,200 plows and trucks to attack heavy snow, according to a statement from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. About 7 million sandbags have been positioned acorss the state, and swift-water rescue teams and helicopters are standing by. Shelters and food are available for at least 37,000 people. California has closed seven state parks.

Some of the greatest risks for flooding and landslides will be in tony coastal areas where many celebrities live.

The Ventura River at Foster Park in Ventura County west of Los Angeles, is forecast to rise more than 11 feet (3.4 meters) through Monday, reaching minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will taper off by Wednesday and move east where it won’t be as potent, Chenard said. It may bring heavy snow across parts of the Rocky Mountains, but won’t be much of a threat for the rest of the US.

Atmospheric rivers are long plumes of moisture rising out of the Pacifc that can bring beneficial rain and snow, as well as destructive floods and landslides, depending on their severity. A year ago, a string of atmospheric rivers killed at least 22 people and caused $4.6 billion in losses and damage, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.