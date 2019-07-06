(Bloomberg) -- Buildings shook in Los Angeles after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit Southern California, as tremors continued in the region for a second day.

The quake struck 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) north-northeast of Ridgecrest, California at about 8:19 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A smaller earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 also hit 14 kilometers west-southwest Searles Valley, California, according to the USGS.

A 6.4 magnitude quake occurred near Searles Valley on Thursday.

The Los Angeles International Airport said there were no immediate reports of injuries and are currently checking the terminals and surrounding areas following the earthquake, LAX said in a Twitter post.

