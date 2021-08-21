(Bloomberg) -- The Coast Guard ordered ports in Southeastern New England to shut with Hurricane Henri on course to make landfall within 12 hours.

Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England changed the port condition to “Zulu” from “Yankee” for all ports in the region, authorities said in a statement. A safety zone for the Port of Narragansett, Mount Hope, Buzzards Bay, and Cape Cod Bay has been established. The so-called condition Zulu means gale force winds within 12 hours and the port is closed.

No vessels may enter or transit within the safety zone without the permission of the captain of the port, according to the statement. All vessel movements and waterfront operations will also be prohibited while the Zulu condition is in effect, it said.

In New York and New Jersey, the coast guard also called for condition Zulu, though authorities will implement vessel traffic control measures and limit movement. It could cease cargo operations, lightering and bunkering, or impose a complete harbor closure affecting all commercial operations, it said.

“At a minimum, gale force winds from a hurricane force storm are expected to make landfall along the coast of New York/New Jersey within 12 hours,” according to the New York detachment. “Measures will be implemented by the Vessel Traffic Service based on observed and predicted wind conditions as the storm progresses.”

