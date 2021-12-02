(Bloomberg) -- The nuclear plant Southern Company is building in Georgia will likely see more delays and cost overruns, according to a recent filing with state regulators.

The Vogtle plant has one unit 3 that most likely won’t begin operations before November 2022, while the other, unit 4, won’t start up until at least a year later, according to forecasts from independent consultants monitoring the project for the state. The project’s schedule has already been pushed back multiple times.

“These new forecasts represent another five months of schedule slip, and another $1 billion cost increase” from previous projections, the filing stated.

Southern’s own outlook is more optimistic. The company sees operations for one unit starting in the third-quarter of 2022, and the other in the second quarter of 2023. “We are reviewing staff’s testimony and will continue to respond and provide our perspective on the project,” Jeff Wilson, a company spokesman, said Thursday.

