(Bloomberg) -- Southern Co. said its natural gas utilities can reach the company’s net-zero carbon goal by blending in more methane captured from dairy farms and other agricultural activities.

Using more so-called renewable natural gas along with efficiency measures is less expensive and provides greater greenhouse-gas reductions than requiring customers to electrify their homes and buildings, according to a study commissioned by Southern.

Southern said the report shows how the company’s natural gas infrastructure will be needed to reach its target of zero direct global-warming emissions by 2050. Other large natural gas utilities including Sempra Energy’s Southern California Gas Co. have produced similar studies showing how renewable gas can be harnessed to hit climate goals.

Climate advocates and environmentally-minded investors have put pressure on U.S. natural gas utilities to show how they plan to reduce emissions and use less fossil fuels. Environmental groups have said that the industry has been promoting renewable gas -- which is limited in supply and expensive -- as a way to preserve their fossil-fuel infrastructure in the face of growing calls for it to be phased out.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.