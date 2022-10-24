(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. and the union representing 8,300 US customer-service agents and other workers reached a tentative five-year labor agreement that provides raises, bonuses and overtime protection, the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers said Monday.

The proposed contract, which must be approved by union members, provides wage increases of 16% to 25% over four years, bonuses and a so-called snap-up provision that boosts pay in some categories if comparable workers at other airlines agree to higher compensation, the union said in a statement.

Workers would reach the top pay scale sooner under the terms, which also include higher per diem during training. The provisions would make the Southwest employees in those jobs the highest paid in the domestic industry, IAM said.

Southwest and other US carriers are in talks with pilots, flight attendants and other groups to complete negotiations that in many cases were suspended when the pandemic nearly wiped out air travel. Labor costs are widely expected to rise across the industry as a result.

“This agreement represents years of work, through a pandemic, to put our members at the top of the industry,” said Tom Regan, airline coordinator for the IAM.

The tentative contract “rewards our customer service employees for their many contributions to Southwest, while being mindful of needed efficiencies to keep Southwest agile and competitive,” Adam Carlisle, Southwest’s vice president of labor relations, said in a statement.

Southwest rose 1.9% to $33.72 at the close in New York. The shares have fallen 21% this year.

