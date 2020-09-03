(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. will add Miami and Palm Springs, California, to its network for the first time later this year to capitalize on stronger demand for leisure destinations.

Travel to vacation spots has held up better during the 2020 pandemic as business and international traffic remains severely depressed, prompting carriers to bulk up service to those locations.

“Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees Thursday.

Southwest has the aircraft to devote to the new service because of reductions its made to its flying schedule to adjust to the collapse in travel demand, said spokesman Brad Hawkins. Southwest did not disclose any specific routes it plans for the two cities, though it will provide year-round service.

Both Miami and Palm Springs are known for their relatively high costs for carriers. Miami International Airport charged $19.23 per passenger in 2019, compared to $7.43 at nearby Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, a mainstay of Southwest’s existing service to Florida.

As a new entrant to Miami, Southwest will be exempt from paying landing fees there for two years, according to the airport’s standard incentive package.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.