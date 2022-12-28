(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan told employees he is “accountable” for the airline’s dramatic flight cancellations that have stranded thousands of passengers and employees across the US.

In a message to Southwest employees sent Tuesday, Jordan again apologized for the disruptions and said “hoards” of teams are working to fix the situation and have been for days. The airline canceled thousands of flights daily this week after a winter storm swept the nation over the Christmas weekend, while other airlines have recovered.

“Ultimately, though, this stops with me,” Jordan said in the message, which was seen by Bloomberg News. “I’m accountable for this and I own our issues and I own our recovery.”

