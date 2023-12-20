Top Stories
What you're getting wrong about terminations in Ontario
Losing your job is always a shock, even if you saw it coming. It feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath, leaving you in a state of uncertainty as you scramble to figure out your next steps.
First part of 2024 'is not going to feel good': Macklem
Carbon tax carve-out contributed to energy price drop: StatCan
These items contributed most to November's food inflation slowdown
What experts are expecting for the TSX in 2024
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
What to know about Canada's proposed share buyback tax
Dec 19
Canada’s inflation rate unexpectedly held steady in November and economists say the print reinforces the Bank of Canada’s cautious tone around interest rate cuts.
3h ago6:58
Expect a 'story of two halves' for the loonie next year: FX strategist
A currency expert is predicting mixed performance from the Canadian dollar next year.
3h ago9:06
TSX recap: Broad weakness has Index down 1.15%
Canada's main stock index lost more than one per cent on Wednesday in a broad-based slump and U.S. markets also fell, as stocks took a dramatic turn in the later half of the afternoon.
2h ago5:38
Linamar to buy agriculture equipment manufacturer Bourgault Industries in $640M deal
Linamar Corp. says it's reached an agreement to acquire Bourgault Industries Ltd. in a deal worth $640 million.
9h ago
CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits
The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it.
Dec 19
Canada reports fastest population growth in history in third quarter of 2023
Canada reports fastest population growth in history in third quarter of 2023
Canada's pace of population growth continues to set records as the country brings in a historic number of temporary residents, largely through international student and temporary foreign worker programs.
13h ago4:50
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians — plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
-
Dec 18
Toronto's AI tech sector primed to 'skyrocket': McKinsey partner
Toronto's AI tech sector primed to 'skyrocket': McKinsey partner
A McKinsey analyst says Toronto’s artificial intelligence industry is poised to “skyrocket” as the city builds the necessary infrastructure to become a global AI hub.
10h ago7:03
Browning West seeks Chamandy's return to Gildan, prepared to call shareholder meeting
A U.S. investment firm says it's prepared to seek changes on the board at Gildan Activewear Inc. if the company does not reinstate Glenn Chamandy as chief executive.
Dec 197:23
New EV regulations meant to improve access for Canadians, Guilbeault says
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government’s new regulations surrounding electric vehicles are meant to increase the supply.
13h ago7:38
Google play deal frustrates critics of steep app developer fees
Alphabet's agreement to pay US$700 million to consumers and states and open the Google Play Store to competition will leave intact the heavily-criticized commissions the technology giant charges mobile app developers.
8h ago
Quebec labour unions threaten unlimited strike in new year if no deal is reached
Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers are threatening to launch an unlimited general strike early in the new year if they can't reach a deal with the provincial government.
Dec 15
The time for renters to move is now, report suggests
The time for renters to move is now, report suggests
A new report suggests now is the ideal time for renters to move as rents in Canada’s priciest markets are falling.
-
Dec 197:18
Athabasca Oil, Cenovus to create joint venture in Kaybob Duvernay
Athabasca Oil Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc. say they will create a new joint venture stand-alone company called Duvernay Energy Corp.
9h ago6:55
Canadian equity financings climb despite high rates, dearth in IPOs
Canadian equity financings grew slightly this year despite a combination of challenges stemming from high interest rates, an underperforming stock market and just one initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. What’s more, bankers are forecasting better conditions for ECM markets in 2024.