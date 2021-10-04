Southwest Air to Require Workers to Be Vaccinated by Dec. 8

(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. said Monday that it will require most workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the latest carrier to take such a step.

Less than two weeks ago, Southwest’s incoming chief executive officer, Bob Jordan, told Bloomberg News the company was not considering a mandate. Competitor United Airlines Holdings Inc. had announced a vaccine requirement for workers in August and has said recently that 98.5% of employees have complied.

Southwest said its policy goes into effect Dec. 8. Workers can seek exemptions for religious, medical or disability reasons.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.