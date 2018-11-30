{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    5h ago

    Southwest Airlines apologizes after agent mocked 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name

    The Associated Press

    Southwest to Focus on Efficiency Initiatives in 2019, CEO Kelly Says

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A woman says a Southwest Airlines agent in Southern California mocked her 5-year-old daughter's 'Abcde' name when they were preparing to board a flight home to Texas.

    KABC-TV reported late Wednesday that Traci Redford accused a gate agent at Orange County's John Wayne Airport of laughing at her daughter's name and posting a photo of her boarding pass on social media.

    The girl's name is spelled with the first five letters of the alphabet and is pronounced "AHB-sih-dee."

    Redford says the family was pre-boarding because her daughter has epilepsy.

    She says she asked the agent to stop and that someone saw the social media post and notified Southwest.

    Southwest issued a statement apologizing to the family. The airline says it has followed up with the employee.