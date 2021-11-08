(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co., long known for its folksy in-flight announcements and family-like corporate culture, hasn’t been immune to the societal divisions that have many Americans on edge. Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly is reminding workers of something taught in kindergarten: Treat others like you would want to be treated.

“The sobering reality is we are seeing an alarming increase of behavior that stands in stark contrast to our long-cherished north star of following the Golden Rule, and that is beyond disappointing,” Kelly said Monday in a weekly message to Southwest employees. “Let me be clear, any behavior that deviates from this deeply rooted core value of our company is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Put simply, enough is enough.”

The CEO has addressed differing employee opinions over coronavirus vaccinations and testing in previous memos, but the lecturing tone of his latest note stands out. A Southwest pilot was recently cited for alleged assault and battery after an Oct. 18 dispute with a flight attendant over a mask at a hotel bar in California, USA Today reported.

But Kelly said his comments weren’t aimed at any incident in particular and he also praised some recent random acts of kindness demonstrated by employees of the Dallas-based airline.

“I take no pleasure or comfort in delivering this message, but it’s increasingly obvious to me that some of our people need to hear it and understand that there is no place for divisiveness,” he said.

