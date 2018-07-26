(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. is increasing its inspections of the jet engine model that failed in April, resulting in the first passenger death in the U.S. in more than nine years.

After the April 17 incident, in which fan blades broke loose and sent debris into a window on a Southwest flight, the engine manufacturer and aviation regulators issued urgent new requirements for inspections to find cracks in blades like the one that broke loose. The Federal Aviation Administration required inspections on older engines every 3,000 flights.

Southwest is inspecting the blades almost twice as frequently, Southwest Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg News. Southwest is now examining the blades every 1,600 flights, Kelly said. The more frequent inspection schedule, which began in June, applies to engines that have already performed 30,000 flights.

The engine is made by CFM International Inc., a joint venture between General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA. A spokesman for GE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Southwest “voluntarily implemented” the more frequent inspections “based on initial data” from examinations at airlines around the world, the airline’s spokeswoman Brandy King said in an email. King declined to be more specific.

“GE is working through the protocols they think will be necessary going forward,” Kelly said.

