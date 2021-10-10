(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. canceled more than a quarter of its scheduled flights Sunday, citing issues with air traffic control and disruptive weather as it works to resume normal operations.

More than 1,000 flights -- 27% of Southwest’s total for the day -- were canceled for the Dallas-based carrier as of 11:30 a.m. New York time, according to the airline tracking site FlightAware.com. More than 200 other Southwest flights were delayed.

Southwest issued a statement pinning blame on issues with air traffic control and weather problems. The other large U.S. airlines have seen far fewer disruptions: FlightAware lists three canceled flights for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, 63 for American Airlines and nine for United Airlines.

Southwest couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outsider regular business hours.

The flight issues come amid concern over federally mandated vaccine requirements causing staffing shortages. On Friday, Southwest pilots asked a court to temporarily block the company from enforcing the mandate until an existing lawsuit over alleged U.S. labor law violations is resolved. In September the Allied Pilots Association, a union representing airline pilots, released a statement requesting alternatives to the vaccine mandate so as to avoid mass firings.

