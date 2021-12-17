(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly has tested positive for Covid-19, days after appearing with other airline industry executives at a U.S. Senate hearing.

The test came after Kelly’s appearance in Washington Wednesday, a Southwest spokesperson said Friday. It also followed a trip to New York last week in which Kelly spoke to a crowded audience at the Wings Club in Manhattan and met with groups of employees and others.

The CEO, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, has mild symptoms and is doing well, the company said.

