(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. reached a deal to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy Inc. for about $2 billion, defying objections from activist investor Carl Icahn.

The deal includes Southwest assuming about $430 million in debt, according to a statement Tuesday. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Earlier Tuesday, Icahn disclosed he took a 4.9% stake in Southwest and said the deal would be a mistake for the Las Vegas-based company.

“During the past few years, management of SWX has made a number of egregious errors at the expense of shareholders,” Icahn wrote in a letter to Southwest’s board. “The purchase of Questar you are currently being rumored to make at the price you are willing to pay will make all past errors pale in comparison.”

He also slammed Southwest’s “poor governance” and high costs.

Southwest shares fell as much as 4.1% after the close of regular trading in New York.

The pending sale follows an aborted attempt by Dominion to offload the pipeline to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. for about $1.7 billion. That deal, originally agreed upon last year, was scrapped in July amid opposition from antitrust regulators.

