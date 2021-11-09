(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. rejected a takeover attempt by billionaire Carl Icahn, saying his unsolicited tender offer undervalues the U.S. utility. It also named a new chairman and added two members to its board.

Icahn offered on Oct. 27 to buy all outstanding shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for $75 a share, extending a corporate fight between the billionaire and Southwest Gas.

After a review, the board of Southwest Gas unanimously determined that Icahn’s “highly conditional and illusionary” tender offer “is inadequate, undervalues the company, is structurally coercive and is not in the best interest of all of its stockholders,” the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Southwest is advising shareholders to not sell their shares into the offer. Shares were trading down 0.7% to $68.39 at 9:40 a.m. in New York. Icahn didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Icahn and Southwest Gas have been locked in a public spat since October when the activist investor revealed he held a 4.9% stake in the Las Vegas-based company. He blasted Southwest Gas executives for “egregious errors” and said their plan to buy Questar Pipeline Co. was a mistake. Southwest defied Icahn and went ahead with plans to buy Questar for about $2 billion.

Separately, Southwest Gas said it appointed ER Solutions LLC Chief Executive Officer Renae Conley and Sorelle Capital co-founder Carlos Ruisanchez to its board, effective Jan. 1, while current directors Michael Melarkey and Stephen Comer will retire at the company’s 2022 annual meeting.

The company also named Robert Boughner as the next chairman, effective at the annual meeting.

