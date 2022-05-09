(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares edged higher after reaching a deal with Carl Icahn to replace the utility’s chief executive officer and allow the billionaire activist to name up to four directors to the board.

Shares of the Las Vegas-based utility owner climbed as much as 1.1% Monday in New York. The settlement announced in a statement Friday night caps a months-long battle between Icahn and the company. Southwest Gas CEO John Hester will be replaced immediately by Karen Haller, the company’s executive vice president.

“We would not have entered into any compromise without having John Hester’s retirement being a part of it,” Icahn said in a letter to Southwest Gas shareholders. “We believe Hester’s agenda was not to enhance value for stockholders, but rather to empire build.”

Icahn, who owns about 4% of Southwest Gas’s common shares, has been pushing for changes at the company since October, when it defied his objections and pushed forward with plans to buy a pipeline company for about $2 billion. He attempted to replace all 10 directors on the company’s board, offered to help finance the Questar Pipeline deal himself and even made an offer to buy the utility owner.

Friday’s settlement calls for Icahn to appoint three directors immediately. He has the right to name a fourth if Southwest Gas fails to spin off its construction business, Centuri Group, within 90 days.

Southwest Gas said last month it was reviewing its strategic options including a possible sale after receiving interest from a potential buyer “well in excess” of Icahn’s $82.50-a-share offer. Southwest said it will continue to weigh a possible sale after its new board is in place.

Icahn had argued that Southwest Gas overpaid to buy Questar from Dominion Energy Inc. and that the company pursued the deal as many regulated utilities are shedding non-core assets to focus on their primary businesses. He also blasted the company’s executives for “poor governance” and “egregious errors.”

Two prominent shareholder advisory firms threw their partial support behind Icahn’s effort to revamp the board. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. recommended shareholders support four of Icahn’s nominees, while Glass Lewis & Co. recommended two of his nominees.

The new board members to be appointed by Icahn include Andrew Evans, a retired chief financial officer of Southern Co., Russell Frisby Jr., a former partner at the Stinson LLP law firm, and Henry Linginfelter, a retired executive of Southern Company Gas. The fourth member would be Andrew Teno, portfolio manager at Icahn Capital.

Moelis & Company LLC advised on the settlement agreement. Lazard is the financial advisor to Southwest Gas. Morrison & Foerster LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as legal advisors.

