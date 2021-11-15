Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. said billionaire Carl Icahn’s bid to replace its board of directors amounts to a no-premium takeover of the utility owner.

Southwest said it will review the 10 nominee directors formally proposed by Icahn, according to statement Monday. Icahn, who owns a 4.9 per cent stake in the company, has been waging a battle against management at the Las Vegas-based company since it announced a US$1.97 billion deal to buy pipeline operator Questar last month.

Icahn has offered to buy the remaining stock in Southwest Gas that he doesn’t already own for US$75 a share, or about 5 per cent above Monday’s closing price. Southwest recently rebuffed that offer and said it will appoint two new independent directors as well as a new chairman.

“The nomination of the Icahn slate is the latest step in Icahn’s efforts to take control of Southwest Gas without paying a control premium to Southwest Gas stockholders and otherwise pursue his self-serving agenda,” the company said in its statement.

The US$75 offer “undervalues the company” and has no certainty of completion, Southwest said.

Southwest rose 2.5 per cent to US$71.28. The company’s shares have risen 17 per cent so far this year.