Southwest Gas to Evaluate Sale of Company, Other Options

(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. said its board has authorized a review of a full range of strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company and a separate sale of its business units.

The Las Vegas-based utility has received “an indication of interest,” well above a bid by Carl Icahn of $82.50 per share. The board unanimously determined Icahn’s offer was inadequate and undervalued the company.

Lazard is serving as financial adviser to Southwest Gas.

