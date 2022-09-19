(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southwestern Mexico on Monday, prompting evacuations and buildings to sway in the capital, and occurring on the same day as large tremors registered in 1985 and 2017.

The earthquake was near La Placita de Morelos, in Michoacan state along the Pacific Coast, about 475 kilometers west of Mexico City, according to the United States Geological Survey. Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, asking people located in the threatened coastal areas to remain alert.

“We’re going to start compiling information and hope with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video posted to his social media accounts.

The earthquake was felt at 1:05 p.m. in the capital and Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said no initial issues had been reported. The governor of Jalisco state said no major damage had been reported while the governor of Michoacan, near the epicenter, said emergency response agencies are still assessing the situation.

Buildings in the downtown area and business district along Reforma avenue were evacuated. The shaking occurred less than an hour after the city held its annual earthquake drill to commemorate big quakes registered in 1985 and 2017, making it the third the country has experienced on this date.

Spokespeople for state oil company Pemex and utility CFE didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on possible damage to installations or services.

(Updates with PTWC comment in second graph, AMLO quote.)

