(Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s troubled countries are lingering in debt limbo — avoiding default but weighed down by political woes that keep their bonds in distressed territory.

Countries including Egypt and Pakistan have unlocked billions in multilateral funding in recent months, while others from Sri Lanka to Ghana reached restructuring milestones with creditors. That, coupled with increased appetite for risky bonds amid the prospect of falling interest rates, has sparked a rally in emerging-market debt. The average extra yield that investors demand to hold junk sovereign debt from the developing world over US Treasuries has tumbled to the lowest since November 2021.

The improved outlook helped trim the number of countries current on their bond payments whose debt is trading at distressed levels from a peak of 21 in 2022 to just five. Three of those — Argentina, Ecuador and Bolivia — are in Latin America. Though their bonds have delivered some of the best returns globally in 2024, they remain at a yield of more than 10 percentage points over similar US Treasuries, the threshold to be considered as distressed.

A history of political instability, economic mismanagement and a history of defaults is keeping investors at bay, according to Ramiro Blazquez, head of research at BancTrust & Co. “What is clear is that the market doesn’t want to believe in promises anymore,” Blazquez said. “It’s asking for facts and governability.”

Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa, who took over as president in November, raised taxes and promised a deal with the International Monetary Fund, a relief for investors spooked by the nation’s fiscal deficit, which nearly tripled in 2023 from a year earlier. But his pro-business, tough-on-crime agenda faces critical tests. The country’s state of emergency, which helped quash activity of cocaine cartels, expires this month. And an upcoming referendum on policies could be met with stiff opposition, reigniting political turmoil.

Noboa’s Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, slashed federal aid to state governments, devalued the currency and gutted price controls in his first months in office. He is now racing against the clock to pass his agenda through congress as triple-digit inflation eats away at wages and consumer spending plummets.

In Bolivia, a fixed exchange-rate policy and the state-led development of mineral resources drained the central bank’s cash reserves to just $166 million at the end of December.

“These are countries with very low margin of maneuver,” said Carlos de Sousa, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management Inc. While both Argentina and Ecuador have taken the right steps, reducing the need of a restructuring in 2025 or 2026, “if something goes wrong, or there’s a severe external shock, then they may not manage to avoid it.”

Despite the distressed tag, debt from these countries has posted outsize gains. Ecuador’s notes have returned 58%, Argentina’s 29% and Bolivia’s 17% since the beginning of the year, while the average return for emerging-market peers in a Bloomberg index is just about 1.8%.

“Latin America can feel all or nothing,” said Guido Chamorro, co-head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Pictet Asset Management Ltd. “Either you make it into investment grade or else you run the risk of going into full distress.”

