(Bloomberg) -- For sustainable sovereign bonds, September broke all the records.

Governments issued over $27 billion of debt with proceeds ringfenced for sustainable projects, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, beating an earlier high set in March. The figure was buoyed by the U.K.’s 10 billion pound ($13.5 billion) green gilt debut, which was a record for both size and demand, with bookrunner HSBC Holdings Plc saying it had the largest “greenium” among high-grade sovereigns. Sales by Serbia, Germany and Chile also contributed.

“Issuers are realizing how popular this debt has become for investors,” said Floortje Merten, a fixed-income strategist at ABN Amro, citing green bunds outperforming conventional German debt and strong demand at sovereign green sales. “It just makes a lot of sense that they take advantage of that.”

Since the first sovereign green bond by Poland in 2016, momentum has grown, with more and more issuers coming on board including Spain, Colombia and the U.K. last month. The market for ethical debt more broadly looks set to take issuance toward $1 trillion this year.

The European Union will enter the scene later this month in the first step to becoming the world’s largest issuer of environmental debt. Around a third of its 800 billion-euro ($926 billion) pandemic recovery funding is slated for green projects. ABN’s Merten expects its debut sale to be around 10 billion euros.

