Soybean Crop Ratings Fall by Most in a Decade After US Heat Wave

(Bloomberg) -- Scorching temperatures have taken a toll on America’s soybeans, with crop condition ratings dropping by the most since 2012, according to US Department of Agriculture data Monday.

USDA rated the US soybean crop at 53% good or excellent as of Sunday, down by five percentage points from a week earlier. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a decline of only two points.

A worse-than-expected soy harvest could mean fewer beans to crush for animal feed and oil that goes into making renewable fuels. Soybean futures trading in Chicago closed lower on the day before the crop data came out.

Corn ratings also fell to 53% good or excellent but the conditions were within the range of analyst estimates. The downgrade comes after above-normal temperatures were prematurely killing some plants and raising concerns that US supplies could be tighter than anticipated during the approaching harvest.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.