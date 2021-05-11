(Bloomberg) -- Soybean futures touched $16 on Tuesday for the first time since 2012 as concerns mount over a supply crunch.

Surging Chinese demand and bad weather in key global-growing areas are stoking fears of grain shortages. China’s expanding hog herds need soybean meal, so the Asian giant has been buying massive amounts of the oilseed off global markets.

The economic recovery from the pandemic is driving demand for agricultural goods generally, draining stockpiles and fueling food-inflation concerns.

A U.S. report due Wednesday will give an updated look at expectations for global grain inventories.

Soybeans for July delivery rose 1.6% to $16.125 a bushel at 8:44 a.m. in Chicago.

(Updates with price in final paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.