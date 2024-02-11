(Bloomberg) -- Soybeans capped an eighth straight week of losses, the longest stretch of declines since 2006, on an outlook for record global stockpiles and sluggish appetite for US exports.

The losing streak underscores how soybean traders have lacked any incentive to buy futures of the commodity used in everything from animal feed to truck diesel. Most-active futures settled at the lowest level since December 2020 on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Global supplies are expected to be abundant in the current season even after extreme weather conditions hurt crops in Brazil. What’s more, shipments from the world’s largest producer are trading at a major discount to US benchmark prices, eroding American farmers’ ability to compete overseas.

In the latest bearish news, the US Department of Agriculture on Thursday raised its current season’s global ending stock forecast to what would be an all-time-high of 116 million metric tons. The increase was because Brazil harvested more soybeans last year than previously estimated, and the surplus was carried over as inventory into the current season, according to the USDA.

Meanwhile, the USDA trimmed its projection for the South American nation’s new crop by less than 1% to 156 million metric tons, frustrating traders who anticipated a bigger cut.

The USDA also said the US will export less than previously expected in the current season, citing a slow pace in sales and increased competition from Brazil.

“The numbers remain largely bearish,” said Vinicius Ito, a director at futures and options brokerage Marex.

Limiting the downside, farmers in the US have been reluctant to sell at current prices, and there is speculation that the USDA’s latest forecast on Brazil output still doesn’t fully reflect the yield losses seen in the nation because of drought, according to Ito.

Brazil’s state-run forecaster Conab said on Thursday that the country should produce about 149 million metric tons this year, less than expected by the USDA.

