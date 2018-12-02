(Bloomberg) -- Soybean futures in Chicago led gains in agriculture markets after the White House said China agreed to start purchasing farm products from U.S. farmers immediately as part of a trade truce between the two countries.

Soybeans for delivery in January climbed as much as 3.1 percent to $9.22 3/4 a bushel, the most for the most-active contract since July. Corn futures jumped 1.9 percent.

Risk appetite returned to markets on Monday Asian time as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to pause the introduction of new tariffs and intensify trade talks. The move is a significant turnaround in relations between the U.S. and one of its biggest customers for farm products.

“China will agree to purchase a not yet agreed upon, but very substantial, amount of agricultural, energy, industrial and other product from the United States to reduce the trade imbalance between our two countries,” the White House statement said.

Sustained gains in prices will depend on how quickly shipments of soy and other products resume given the higher prices they will command in China. The fact that China made no mention of agriculture in its statement after the meeting may also weigh on traders.

As tit-for-tat tariffs ratcheted up between the nations this year, China slapped retaliatory duties on U.S. soybeans, pork and a host of other agricultural goods. Soybean futures tumbled as a result, and global agriculture trade flows were rerouted.

