(Bloomberg) -- The news just turned gloomier for U.S. soybean farmers.

China announced on Friday that it will impose additional tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest planned levies on Chinese imports. The measures include an added 5% tariff on soybeans as of Sept. 1.

November soybean futures in Chicago fell as much as 0.9% after the news, reaching a two-week low. The contract had been trading higher earlier in the session.

China, the world’s top soy importer, has already had a 25% tariff on the U.S. crop and has curbed purchases of American crops for months as trade tensions simmered between the nation. Cotton futures in New York also declined after the news of additional tariffs.

