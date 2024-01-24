(Bloomberg) -- Regulators are set to end a nearly two-year wait for the final rules around US special-purpose acquisition companies, and observers are warning that the battered industry could be effectively shuttered after having wiped out billions for investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission will vote on the proposals in a meeting today, potentially capping the fallout from the pandemic-era deal spree by imposing more scrutiny and higher costs on deals.

The decision will likely add to the woes dogging potential issuers and advisers, along with higher interest rates and an oversupply of vehicles seeking private companies to merge with. It’s a long way from the boom, which has since descended into spiraling share prices, companies thrust into bankruptcy, SPAC backers sued and dozens of others simply walking away.

If the final rules are similar to the proposals, the SPAC market will be “grievously” wounded, said Usha Rodrigues, a professor of corporate law at the University of Georgia School of Law.

The threat of increased regulation only addresses one of the drivers in the downturn of SPACs, according to Rodrigues. SPAC merger candidates have faced increasing skepticism from investors after a series of disappointing deals.

That said, “SPACs are a fluid corporate form — they can evolve quickly, and the great thing about them is we get to see that evolution in real-time,” Rodrigues said. The SEC could risk facing a lawsuit around its rulemaking authority, she said.

For some on Wall Street, the tighter rules are likely to be beneficial in the long-run as blank-check companies may be able to shake their negative reputation. David Koch, co-head of capital markets at Brown Gibbons Lang & Co., says the new rules will likely dent the number of SPACs in the near-term but may ensure that better-quality companies go public through the vehicle in the future.

“SPACs are a good alternative listing product to IPOs, but should be treated as such and not as a short cut,” Koch said. “Too many bad actors and poor execution came out of the loose regulation and quick-money heyday.”

The proposals, and waning euphoria, have already dented the market. More than 300 SPACs have liquidated since the start of 2022, with 120 still searching for deals, according to SPAC Research data. That’s on top of the fact that the median company to go public via blank check since the start of last year has plunged roughly 80% as bankruptcies pile up.

The SEC scrutiny will “continue to exacerbate the cooling of SPAC issuance, as well as raise costs and potentially increase liability for sponsors and underwriters,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Nathan R Dean.

“We ascertain a 90% chance that it’s finalized when the SEC meets on Jan. 24,” he wrote in a note last week. “Given the industry has shrunk since 2021, we expect there will be minimal changes to the proposed version.”

