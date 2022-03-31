(Bloomberg) -- The blank-check firm that’s bringing Donald Trump’s media venture public is sinking as daily downloads for the former President’s social media app have declined 95% since launching last month.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, has shed 29% of its value since shares soared late in February when the Truth Social app launched on the Apple App Store.

The slide comes as downloads slowly declined to 8,000 per day from an initial boom of 170,000, according to research firm Apptopia. The number of daily-active users on Apple devices over the past week was roughly 513,000, according to estimates from Apptopia.

That number may be not entirely accurate as hundreds of thousands of users were able to download the app with the ability to open it on their device, but are still on a waiting list without access to its full functionality. Also to be considered, Truth Social is not yet available to Android users, a group that could potentially bring up millions in additional downloads.

For comparison, people-connecting sites Yubo and Wizz boast similar daily U.S. iOS user metrics to Truth Social, while Parler has 20,000 to 25,000 daily iOS users in the U.S., Apptopia’s data show.

Representatives for Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg News emails requesting a comment.

The app’s debut had a range of problems with users being told they couldn’t sign up as others received error messages. Despite the rocky debut, the SPAC rallied 10% to a four-month high.

The shares are up nearly 570% from a debut last year amid heavy demand from retail investors. Still, there’s been little detail for investors regarding how Trump Media plans to operate. The latest plan has been for a social network, news channel, a streaming service and eventually a cloud-computing platform.

