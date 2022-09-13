(Bloomberg) -- Concerns over the blank-check industry are spreading to the Middle East, dealing a blow to the region’s SPAC market that barely got off the ground.

Two planned listings in the United Arab Emirates of special-purpose acquisition companies backed by regional sponsors are being delayed due to the market conditions for these deals, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investcorp, the Middle East’s biggest alternative asset manager, aims to list in November after failing to complete a deal before the summer, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The Bahrain-based firm also plans to scale down the size of the deal to about $175 million from an original target of $250 million, one of the people said.

A spokesman for Investcorp confirmed the company is still planning a SPAC in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Gulf Capital is holding off on its vehicle’s initial public offering after pushing back a summer deal that would have been one of the first SPACs in the UAE capital, other people said.

SPAC Ambitions

The delays are a setback for the UAE’s ambitions to create an extensive blank-check market. Globally, the SPAC industry has quickly gone from being one of Wall Street’s hottest fads at the peak of the pandemic to a sector beleaguered by poor returns, pulled deals and fading investor enthusiasm.

Both Middle Eastern firms that have gone public after mergers with US blank-check firms this year have fared poorly. Spotify Technology SA rival Anghami is down 76% since its debut in February, while Dubai-based ride sharing firm Swvl Holdings Corp. has dropped about 85%.

Investcorp has struggled to reach an agreement with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority over how expenses from any eventual acquisitions would be paid for, the people said.

Representative Gulf Capital declined to comment. A representative for the SCA didn’t respond to a request for comment.

SPAC Winter Is So Bad One Adviser Opened a Liquidation Business

Investcorp, which counts Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co. among its shareholders, has already listed two blank-check firms in the US, one looking for targets in Europe and another in India.

SPACs are cash shell companies that raise money from investors in an initial public offering with the sole purpose of buying a private business within a specified time frame, typically about two years.

(Adds Investcorp comment in fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.