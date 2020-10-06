Space-cargo company Momentus is in talks to go public via SPAC

Momentus Inc., a startup with ambitions of providing “last-mile delivery” in space by transporting in-orbit satellites and cargo, is in talks to go public through a merger with Stable Road Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Stable Road, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has discussed raising additional equity to support the transaction, which could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. A deal hasn’t been finalized and it’s possible talks could collapse.

A representative for Stable Road didn’t have an immediate comment. A spokesperson for Santa Clara, California-based Momentus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venice, California-based Stable Road, led by Chief Executive Officer Brian Kabot, raised US$172.5 million in an initial public offering last November.

Momentus has raised about US$34 million in financing since its inception, according to statements on its website. Its backers include Prime Movers Lab, Y Combinator, University of Wyoming Foundation and Drake Management.