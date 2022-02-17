(Bloomberg) -- Theories on how to build a space elevator have been around for decades, fueled by hopes to forgo expensive, fuel-laden rockets in humankind’s travels into space. Scientists say not only would such technology transform our ability to move skyward, but in doing so would change humanity forever. One researcher even says we could have built one by now.On this episode of Bloomberg’s Moonshot, we explore the science behind what many ascribe exclusively to the realm of science fiction, and how new discoveries may be laying the groundwork for making the fantastical device a reality in the not-too-distant future.

