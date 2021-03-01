(Bloomberg) -- Space-launch company Rocket Lab USA Inc. agreed to merge with Vector Acquisition Corp., becoming the latest startup to go public through a so-called blank-check company.

The combination values Rocket Lab at $4.1 billion including debt, according to a statement Monday. The combined company will have about $750 million in cash.

The funding will help Rocket Lab develop a launch vehicle that can reach mega-constellations, go to deep space and serve human space missions. The company has so far specialized in delivering small satellites to low-Earth orbits. It has launched 97 satellites, according to its website.

The deal follows a string of transactions involving special-purpose acquisition companies that raise money through initial public offerings and then hunt for businesses to acquire. More than 200 blank-check companies raised over $80 billion last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Vector Acquisition, backed by private-equity firm Vector Capital, raised $300 million in a September initial public offering.

