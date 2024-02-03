(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX said it is delaying the return of a crewed mission jointly managed with Axiom Space Inc. from the International Space Station because of unfavorable weather conditions.

The Axiom-3 Mission crew — which includes Turkey’s first astronaut — will undock from the ISS on Feb. 5 at the earliest, SpaceX said in a post on social media platform X.

The delay is “due to unfavorable recovery conditions off the coast of Florida,” SpaceX said. “Teams will continue to monitor weather ahead of the next undocking opportunity.”

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 18, carrying Turkey’s Alper Gezeravci and other crew members from Italy, Spain and Sweden. Houston-based Axiom is focused on developing private space stations, and the Axiom-3 is its third crewed mission into low-Earth orbit.

The mission is a key part of a Turkish national project designed to pave its entry into a space race traditionally dominated by global powers. Turkey unveiled its space program in 2021, setting a now-defunct target for an unmanned moon mission within the first two years.

Gezeravci, a 44-year-old fighter pilot, conducted scientific research aboard the international space station during the mission, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

