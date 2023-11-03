(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX said it could launch the second flight test of its Starship rocket as soon as mid-November, pending reviews by US regulators.

The rocket, the centerpiece of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s ambition to take cargo and eventually humans to the moon and Mars, has been grounded since it exploded during its April 20 debut.

SpaceX disclosed the provisional launch target on its website Friday, several days after the US Federal Aviation Administration wrapped up a safety review focused on potential impacts to public health and property. The FAA’s report is part of a broader assessment required before Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as the company is formally known, can stage another test flight.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service is still conducting its Endangered Species Act Consultation with the FAA. The environmental agency has as long as 135 days to issue an amended biological opinion but said in a statement last week that it does not expect to take the full amount of time.

“The consultation is still underway so we don’t have any timeline updates,” Aubry Buzek, public affairs for the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Texas, said Friday in an email message.

An FAA spokesman said the agency had no update.

